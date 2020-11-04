Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Electoral College: As first-time voter, I’m disillusioned

By Susan Smith

This was my first time voting. I never voted before because I know it all comes down to the Electoral College.

I knew it would be an uphill climb for Joe Biden since most of the Midwestern and Southern states are pro Republican. Last election was the very first time that I paid attention. On that night, I saw red plastering the entire Midwest and South, as it is for this election.

The only fair way to conduct the presidential race is by number of votes for each candidate, like it’s conducted with any other government official, or by splitting the electoral votes by percentage of votes for each candidate.

Not the winner-takes-all method.

Susan Smith, Auburn

