Letters to the Editor

Homeless shelter: Apartment dwellers feel betrayed

By Peter Sluka

We residents of Disciples Terrace all agree that our hearts move for the homeless population, but we are disturbed that 40 to 60 individuals are moving directly in front of our apartment building near Sixth Avenue and North Orchard Street.

This is a potentially dangerous situation and residents are frightened. We were given no notice by the neighboring First Christian Church whose vacant property will house this population. It is renting the property to the city, which is creating the homeless microshelter housing.

As a former fifth grade teacher, I saw DARE police officers teach students about the dangers of drug abuse. Senior citizens should not live in fear and anxiety every day.

Money seems to be the church's top priority, and we become helpless pawns in this hoax. The safety of human beings living nearby should come first.

Peter Sluka, Tacoma

