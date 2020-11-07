Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Libraries: Pandemic is bad time to cut budget

By Marty Webb

I am concerned about the fate of our public library system and encourage the Tacoma City Council to develop a budget that will maintain library services to at least the current level.

There are many reasons for this, but one big one is that our children are currently being schooled via the internet and don’t have access to school libraries. They are not checking out books or having invaluable lessons that their librarians have always provided.

Our public libraries thus become even more critical. So let’s get creative and figure out a way to keep them alive and well.

Marty Webb, Tacoma

