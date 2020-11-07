Masks: Thanks for protecting vulnerable folks like me

I am 88 years old and am on supplemental oxygen 24 hours a day. I feel extremely vulnerable that I could catch the coronavirus. I go inside nowhere but ride along with my sister when she drives places.

Last week I waited in a disabled parking space right outside Safeway’s doors while she went inside for postage stamps. There was a constant stream of people in and out of the door, and as always, I watched to see who had on masks.

Every single person was wearing a face covering! How about that? Hooray, Puyallup!