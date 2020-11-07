Immigration: Missing kids need dignity now

I’m horrified that lawyers cannot find the parents of 545 immigrant children separated at the U.S. southern border.

Imagine if this was your child, taken away from you three years ago, with little or no chance of being reunited.

These children, regardless of immigration status, deserve to be adequately treated. Every person deserves the opportunity for a better life.

The family separation policy– which has separated more than 5,000 children – is a disgraceful chapter in our nation’s history. We cannot continue to stand silent while our government allows – and openly encourages – such harmful, illegal and morally reprehensible policies.

Children need to be back with their parents and be treated with dignity now. Join me and Save the Children Action Network. Urge the Trump administration to reunite every single child with their families.

We must demand better from our leaders. These children are going to need a lot of healing.