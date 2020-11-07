Schools: Swing-shift teachers not laughable idea

Recently school conferences took place at our school district. We were asked by the teacher to maybe “find other means” to supplement our child, who is falling behind in school.

When I heard her suggestion, I asked if they had a swing shift, or off-hours live instruction, instead of the 9-to-11, or 1-to-3 live instruction that some working parents can’t be a part of. She laughed.

I have to say I was horrified. I’m a constituent who is paying hefty taxes (University Place has some of the highest in the state) and face constant job changes due to this COVID outbreak.

I work in construction and my wife is a hospital operating room nurse; neither of our jobs can be done remotely. Is it such a horrible idea to have swing-shift teachers for parents who want to be a part of their children’s learning?

We all have to make sacrifices. Paying for an education that is far from ideal is frustrating. Having a teacher laugh at a suggestion that will benefit parents and children?

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

I know how we’ll be voting during the next school levy.