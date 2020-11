Re: “Electoral College: I’m a disillusioned new voter,” (TNT letter, 11/5).

To the letter writer who dislikes the United States’ “winner-takes-all method” of electing a president:

Think of the Electoral College as similar to baseball’s World Series. At the end of the seven-game series, the team with four games won is the winner, not the team that scores the most runs during the seven games.