Presidency: Future abuses must be prevented

The election is over and the 46th president will move into the White House on Jan. 20, whether the 45th president wants to move out or not.

It will not be easy to put all the rancor behind us, but to restore some sanity to this world that’s what we need to do.

President-elect Biden will have his hands full trying to restore America's relevance in the world; it has been shattered the last four years.

One thing our congressional leaders must do is work hard to put in safeguards to prevent the next mentally unstable occupant of the Oval Office from being able to take our country down the same dark path President Trump did.

Republicans have to grow spines and work with Democrats to ensure the limits imposed on the office of president in the Constitution are enforced, not thrown aside as an inconvenience.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Our Founding Fathers gave us the tools; we only have to use them.