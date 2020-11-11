Biden: Honeymoon bliss won’t last long

To those dancing in the streets after Joe Biden’s apparent election, beware; your elation may be premature.

Remember, your side will soon be in charge. When plans are slow in coming, it will be your side’s leadership failure.

Will we better off when his “progressive” administration makes taxes go up, services and incomes come down and jobs leave the US again? When we realize that free health care/education/child care/etc. really isn’t free?

How will he pay for the promises?

Case in point: Biden has stated publicly he would not raise taxes for people earning below $400,000 a year. This morning I read that he plans to raise the annual income level subject to Social Security tax. It looks to me like those making more than $130,000 will see a tax increase.

Will people still be dancing when they realize many of his other post-election policies look nothing like his pre-election promises? My biggest concern is they may not even notice.

Biden is still the kind of politician many of us were fed up with in 2015.