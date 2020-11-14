Drugs: Decriminalization in Oregon is a bad omen

Oregon’s passage of Measure 110 will make small amounts of heroin, meth, cocaine, LSD and other hard drugs a citation in harmony with the law.

There is nothing harmonious about drug use. These products are dangerous and poisonous. Citizens of all parties, although mostly Democrats and Libertarians, are allowing harmful drugs in our nation because there doesn’t seem to be any way to stop them.

What joy this must bring to drug sellers and their supporters who do not care about America’s economy and health.

People in Washington state recently tried to get a similar measure on a ballot. I hope citizens here will be smart enough to see what five years of drug citation harmony will bring to Oregon before pushing their own agenda to legalize drugs.

Deana Veldhuis, Edgewood