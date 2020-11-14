Media: Trump trashing and free pass for Biden

Not being a movie star or celebrity, I can’t afford or threaten to leave the country so I’m just going to take leave of the news until February.

I’m convinced the mass media will assure me everything in the world will be wonderful then. If it’s not, the media will continue to trash Donald Trump.

Anything negative about a Democrat president would be an anathema that would prevent the unification of a fractured nation. Besides, trashing Trump doesn’t ever stop for a fairly carnivorous press.

The really good news that accompanies Joe Biden’s election is that Dr. Anthony Fauci now says the new vaccine is going to be 90-percent effective. All we had to do was wait for Democrats to win and a COVID-19 vaccine shows up like magic.

My only concern is that president elect Biden was at a weekend celebration in Delaware shown on television, where he and many in the joyous crowd were not wearing masks. Goodness, I hope he doesn’t become ill.

