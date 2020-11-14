Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Letters to the Editor

Media: Trump trashing and free pass for Biden

By Michael Arndt

Not being a movie star or celebrity, I can’t afford or threaten to leave the country so I’m just going to take leave of the news until February.

I’m convinced the mass media will assure me everything in the world will be wonderful then. If it’s not, the media will continue to trash Donald Trump.

Anything negative about a Democrat president would be an anathema that would prevent the unification of a fractured nation. Besides, trashing Trump doesn’t ever stop for a fairly carnivorous press.

The really good news that accompanies Joe Biden’s election is that Dr. Anthony Fauci now says the new vaccine is going to be 90-percent effective. All we had to do was wait for Democrats to win and a COVID-19 vaccine shows up like magic.

My only concern is that president elect Biden was at a weekend celebration in Delaware shown on television, where he and many in the joyous crowd were not wearing masks. Goodness, I hope he doesn’t become ill.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Michael Arndt, Tacoma

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service