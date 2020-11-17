Voting system: Let’s build a better mousetrap

It’s time to ensure that every citizen has the means to exercise their right to vote and that every citizen’s vote is collected, counted, verified and available for public inspection by close of business on Election Day.

If “We, the People” want free elections that count, then there must be some fundamental changes in how voting is done across the nation

We must put in meaningful safeguards that reduce or eliminate the potential for either foreign or domestic disruption and/or fraud while ensuring our ability to exercise the right to vote. We must ensure that we can verify our own vote was accurately tabulated.

We can and should build a better system. We used pen, paper and a national postal system because those were tools we had at the beginning of our country.

Time, population size, expansion to 50 states, knowledge, technology and the the politicization of our Postal Service mean that it is past time to move on and build anew.

