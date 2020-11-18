Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Congress: Republicans are on comeback trail

By James D. Petersen

Democrats should be troubled by the election losses they suffered in the US House of Representatives.

I would submit there are two reasons for the Republican gains. First would be the looting and burning of American cities this year. Second is the growing influence of the four avowed Socialist members of the House: Reps. Cortez, Pressley, Omar and Tlaib.

Can Speaker Nancy Pelosi control them? If they continue to support legislation to defund the police, Republicans will regain control of the House in the election two years from now.

James D. Petersen, Lakewood

