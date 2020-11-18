Personal liberties: Lessons of fires, hurricanes apply

I am tired of those decrying face masks, social distancing and restricted gatherings as “attacks” on their personal liberties.

There is no conspiracy to take away our personal liberties by anyone or any group. There is only one attacker – COVID-19. And it’s raging because of irresponsible behavior.

Before this year’s wildfires, people grilled steaks in their backyards; now some people don’t have backyards or front yards or even homes.

Before this year’s six hurricanes made landfall, people flocked to the Atlantic Coast to play in the water; then the wind brought the water to them, leaving mud where their homes once stood.

No one cried out for their personal liberties during those events when rescuers came to move them to safety.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

COVID’s difference is its magnitude. For nearly all Americans alive today, what we are experiencing is the first humanitarian crisis that isn’t somewhere else.