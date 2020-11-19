Lockdown: Taking away holidays goes too far

Our governor has been trying to take control and play God since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

The American people are not used to being controlled and told what to do to that degree; other countries, yes, but the United States, no!

We’re used to our freedom to come and go as we want, and I believe government leaders are trying to test us to see how far they can go.

And now we have the governor telling us not to have Thanksgiving. Next it’ll be no Christmas. It feels like we’ll never be able to leave our homes or enjoy life as we want, and that’s past scary.

Let the governor call off his own Thanksgiving!

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.