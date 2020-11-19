Election: Decency referendum brings mixed feelings

While I was very happy with Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election, I was deeply saddened by the huge number of votes that President Trump received.

I kept asking myself how so many people could support someone so obviously unfit for office. Why this fanatical allegiance to one so undeserving?

His dishonesty, incompetence and corruption had been on full display for four long, painful years. Not to mention his total lack of leadership regarding COVID-19.

For me this election was not really about politics at all. It cut much deeper. It was more about bringing back basic civility, decency, honesty and morality.

Like so many others, I was desperate to see our nation climb out of the sewer into which it had fallen.

I know there are truly good people who support Trump. Some are my friends, my wife’s friends. I can only say their logic escapes me.