Schools: Hard questions swirl around virtual learning

Government COVID-19 mandates are clashing with the needs of students and families in pursuit of an appropriate and free education for all. How will a myriad of concerns be decided, and who benefits?

Virtual schooling is reportedly working, though one is hard pressed to find statically and honestly reported results on achievement. Do parents and their children know their own degree of achievement and progress? Do schools provide any measure of teachers’ teaching and students’ learning?

A small percentage of districts have reopened or plan to reopen in the next few months. As buildings remain empty, reporting has been idle, and not all students are being addressed by the educational system.

In a perfect world no students would face achievement losses. Are they facing stagnant gains and insurmountable challenges from which it will take years to recover? Especially affected are special-needs students and families lacking computer access.

There has to be a balance between student and teacher safety and a need to provide an appropriate education for all students. How and when we will witness full education for all students?

