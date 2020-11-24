Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Letters to the Editor

Election lawsuits: Judges must play hard ball

By Deborah Kinerk

Donald Trump is being allowed to stomp all over the democratic process of electing the next president. Why are most Republicans in Congress refusing to acknowledge the patently clear result of this election? Is it mere cowardice?

And why are the courts not punishing lawyers who present suit after suit without a shred of evidence? As Justice Antonin Scalia wrote in 1993: “A lawyer may not sign a paper that is ‘being presented for any improper purpose, such as to harass [or]...cause unnecessary delay.’”

Furthermore, the suit’s claim must be supported by evidence. Judges, Scalia argued, should heavily fine lawyers who abuse the court system by giving “baseless claims an aura of legitimacy,” tying up the time of judges and court staff, and wasting taxpayers’ money.

Why is this charade being allowed to go on week after week? It’s time for this game to stop.

Deborah Kinerk, Tacoma

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
BLACK FRIDAY SALE
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service