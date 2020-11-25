Virus relief: Congress capable of moving faster

In a record three days’ time, the US Senate confirmed Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. Now is the time to immediately pass a new COVID-19 bill that will help our most vulnerable citizens.

Now is the time to extend the moratorium on evictions, put $100 billion into rental assistance and increase the maximum SNAP nutrition benefit.

Also include a global response so America can lead the way in battling the pandemic as it continues to devastate developing countries.

Call Washington Senators Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell and urge immediate action.

Barbara Williams, Tacoma