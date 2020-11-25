Trump: Still a threat to our democracy, security

Pandemic cases and deaths are rising at an alarming rate. For months, President Trump claimed that he did a great job handling the pandemic. He never implemented a national plan, leaving it to the states.

Prior to the election he held super-spreader rallies with two themes: Coronavirus was a democratic hoax and it would disappear after the election. The only way that Joe Biden would win the election is if it was rigged.

The election is over. Biden won. Trump spends his days watching TV and firing nonstop tweets claiming a fraudulent election and that he won.

He has not said a word about the pandemic. In his mind it is gone.

His lawyers and allies have taken 30 lawsuits to court claiming voter fraud, all rejected. He fired senior defense officials, replacing them with loyalists. The director of homeland cybersecurity was fired for saying the election was the most secure in American history.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

With all the untruths and misinformation coming from the White House, our enemies sit back and watch.

This president is a great threat to our democracy, national security and national health.