Trump: He’s unconventional, unappreciated warrior

Recent letters have attempted to understand how anyone could vote for Donald Trump. Let me clear up the confusion.

Trump is not a consummate politician with a gilded tongue telling people what they want to hear. If one can strip away the imperfections of his personality, he has been in a fight to preserve the integrity of this country.

He is the first president to fight for the rights of the helpless unborn, to fulfill biblical prophecy relative to Israel, to question the inability of the news media to remain unbiased, to endure a power struggle with Nancy Pelosi, to build a border wall to stop the flood of undocumented aliens during a period when we have failed to deal with our homeless, mentally ill and drug addicted population.

Trump has proven to be an unconventional warrior, and while half the country cannot see his worth, it is only a matter of time that future events will prove otherwise.

Sheila Marston, Tacoma