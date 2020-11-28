Election: Conspiracy of Evil did half-baked job

Many supporters of President Trump claim that a liberal/socialist Deep State Conspiracy of Evil manufactured millions of fake votes to let Joe Biden win the 2020 election.

That Republican election officials insist there was no fraud just shows how big and insidious the Conspiracy is.

But isn’t it strange that the Conspiracy couldn’t or wouldn’t do this for other Democrats? Because when you look down-ballot at US Senate, House and state legislative races across the nation, Dems fared poorly.

What gives?

Dean Shomshak, Gig Harbor