Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Letters to the Editor

Election: Conspiracy of Evil did half-baked job

By Dean Shomshak

Many supporters of President Trump claim that a liberal/socialist Deep State Conspiracy of Evil manufactured millions of fake votes to let Joe Biden win the 2020 election.

That Republican election officials insist there was no fraud just shows how big and insidious the Conspiracy is.

But isn’t it strange that the Conspiracy couldn’t or wouldn’t do this for other Democrats? Because when you look down-ballot at US Senate, House and state legislative races across the nation, Dems fared poorly.

What gives?

Dean Shomshak, Gig Harbor

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
$20 FOR 1 YEAR
#ReadLocal

Get unlimited digital access at our lowest price of the year

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service