Vaccine: Playing politics is downright absurd

Governors Jay Inslee and Andrew Cuomo and other prominent Democrats spent the election season whipping up an anti-vax frenzy to deny President Trump any credit should a COVID-19 vaccine be approved before Inauguration Day.

Now they are desperately trying to seize control of distribution despite Trump retaining executive power until Jan. 20. Any delay over such a petty squabble could conceivably cost thousands of lives.

I propose the following solution to resolve any safety concerns over the emerging vaccines:

Only Republicans should receive them at first.

Should a significant number of us survive, Democrats can emerge from the safety of their basements and receive the vaccine, too

The Mainstream Media will give Biden credit.

Should numerous Republicans die from the vaccine, Democrats will be able to discard the Constitution, elections, free speech and all the other silly impediments to their benevolent rule.

The Mainstream Media will blame Trump for the failure.

I’m willing to risk it.

Curtis Smith, Tacoma