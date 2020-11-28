Election: Some in GOP stand for truth, honor

Republican governor candidate Loren Culp refuses to concede to Gov. Jay Inslee, instead attacking state GOP officials while providing no proof of voter fraud.

I applaud Secretary of State Kim Wyman, House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox, and state Rep. Drew Stokesbary for speaking up in support of Washington’s November election results.

A hallmark of our democracy is acceptance of the people’s vote. To maintain future trust in elections, Americans are indebted to all Republicans, state and nationwide, who have put country and patriotism over party, including: Rep. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Sen. Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan

These leaders recognize the importance of a peaceful presidential election transition.

We teach our children to be good sports in winning and losing, and our leaders must set this example of civility. In courtrooms across the nation, cases alleging fraud have all been lost by the administration.

I appreciate that Washington voters have elected Republican leaders who support fair elections despite pressure and threats meant to silence them. We are all Americans first!