Letters to the Editor

Seniors: Don’t cut off our disability checks now

By Rita Andreeva

There must be a federal mandate soon against discontinuing disability payments for people over 55 with underlying conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, etc., at least until the COVID-19 vaccine is available.

The Social Security Administration is reviewing and in some cases canceling disability payments. It is in effect telling vulnerable people to go work, which is impossible during the pandemic and, literally, criminal.

Vulnerable people need to stay home, at least until they can get vaccinated. Even from an economic standpoint this action makes no sense, because in trying to save a measly $1,000 a month it will cost the government a thousand times that amount per person for weeks on a ventilator in the ICU.

Please stop endangering a vulnerable population and creating more critical patients, homelessness and poverty, which is a big enough problem as it is!

Rita Andreeva, Tacoma

