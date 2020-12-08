Democracy: Strong enough to survive egomaniacs

Re: “Will Trump’s damage to elections endure?” (TNT guest column, 11/29).

Yes, there is confusion, but the courts are sorting through it. That is the beauty of our system; it is designed to be very resilient, and is, when allowed to work.

President Trump does play the media like a fiddle and there are those, on both ends of the political spectrum, who are eager to dance their sky-is-falling jig to his often outlandish remarks.

I can agree with the writer where he indicates that the survival of our democracy is not guaranteed. However, in my view the danger to our democracy is not from an egomaniac, even when he is a president, but from an educational system that fails to teach the history of our system and the genius of how it was intended to work.

Human nature hasn't changed in thousands of years and creating a perfect world is very unlikely. What we can do is make it better by working together.

