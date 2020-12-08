Health Department: Let them focus on vaccine

The County Council’s recent attempt to wrest control of the health department is a political power grab that is shockingly irresponsible during our worst public health crisis in decades.

We are on the cusp of a COVID-19 vaccine, and distribution will demand the utmost focus of our public health personnel. They should not be worrying about the future of their careers at a time like this.

I admire their tireless dedication, and unnecessary pressure should not be placed on them at this most difficult of times.

Please contact your County Council member, as well as Executive Bruce Dammeier, to voice your opposition to this proposal. Do it today. A final vote is scheduled for Dec. 15, and once the train leaves the station, it will be extremely hard to pull it back.

On social media, use the hashtag #SaveTPCHD

