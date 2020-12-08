Health Department: Coup has real-life consequences

Re: “Pierce County Council to vote on health department takeover,” (TNT, 12/3).

I am alarmed by the recent County Council proposal to upend the Tacoma Pierce County Health Department in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a pediatrician, I practice in an office that works closely with TPCHD to ensure timely vaccine delivery and safe administration. Details, communication and coordination are incredibly important in this process.

Disrupting our Health Department at this time is unwarranted and carries unacceptable risk. The impact on our local health care system and ability to distribute critical COVID-19 vaccines would have real-life consequences.

I very much support elected officials working diligently with stakeholders to find innovative ways to improve our Health Department. Fast tracking this proposal during a global pandemic, however, is both wrong and does not serve the best interest of our community.

