Democrats: Unity shouldn’t prevail over truth

Joe Biden said he wants to unite the country. Really? For years, without evidence, Democrats and the anti-Trump media falsely claimed President Trump colluded with Russia.

Under oath in 2017, John Brennan (MSNBC), James Clapper (CNN), Evelyn Farkas (MSNBC) and other Obama officials admitted they had no evidence of collusion. In public, they repeatedly lied and gullible Democrats believed them.

We were further divided by the impeachment farce; lies about “cages” at the border that were actually built under President Obama, not Trump; misrepresentations of Trump’s statements at Charlottesville; baseless stories of Trump disparaging the military; uncorroborated reports of Russian bounties on our soldiers and many more.

The most egregious lie was that Biden’s coronavirus plan was superior to Trump’s. Biden declared a China travel ban on April 3, two months after Trump. Thousands more would have died due to that delay.

Recently, the liberal media, Facebook and Twitter squelched a credible New York Post story of alleged influence peddling by Biden and his son Hunter. Pathological liar Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California) said the story was Russian disinformation and Democrats believed it.

Democrats might try the truth before unity.