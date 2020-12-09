Liberty: WWII generation sacrificed much more

I’m so glad my deceased mother is not around to see our current national morass.

She was a young teenager during World War II and would tell me stories of sugar, gas and nylon rationing that citizens endured with little complaint.

Nobody whined about these things being infringements on their personal liberties.

I wonder where this country is in our current era. The political slash-and-burn tactics of the last four years have come home to roost in our local government as well (such as the proposed hostile takeover of the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department).

I guess if you want a silver lining to this mess it is that we should be able to save a lot of money on military spending. Because the biggest threat to our country is no longer coming from abroad.