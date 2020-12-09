Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Letters to the Editor

Health Department: Petty power play unfolds

By By Anders Ibsen 

Re: “Pierce County Council to vote on health department takeover,” (TNT, 12/3).

Republicans on the Pierce County Council deserve a lump of coal this Christmas. In the middle of a pandemic, with no notice given the public, several lame-duck council members want to vote to abolish our health department next week.

The Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has been a successful partnership for over 50 years, saving taxpayers millions and protecting our lives during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Pam Roach and her co-sponsors have stated no reason for this move, because it's clear as day: This is Trumpian political pettiness. Republicans lost their council majority in the election, and County Executive Bruce Dammeier wants to break up our successful health department so he can control it.

Disrupting a health department that is already overburdened with a pandemic will literally cost lives. Pierce County Republicans: Don't do this. The blood will be on your hands.

Anders Ibsen, Tacoma

(Ibsen is a former Tacoma City Council member)

