Republicans: Cult-like attraction to Trump

Out of 249 congressional Republicans recently polled by The Washington Post, only 27 acknowledge Joe Biden’s victory in last month’s election.

This despite repeated recounts, lost lawsuits and acknowledgments by election officials that this election was fair and one of the safest so far.

What’s with these people? They seem to be in a cult-like adherence to an enigmatic leader who has an iron grip on them.

Democracy is at stake here. One individual wants to take over, call all the shots like a monarch or a dictator.

Democracy is a fragile thing that can be manipulated away. This is what we are watching right now, all kinds of manipulations to overturn the vote of us the people.

And to what end? To keep the power with one individual only. That is how democracies usually die.