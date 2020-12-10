Health Department: No plan or need for takeover

Re: “Pierce County Council to vote on health department takeover,” (TNT, 12/3).

While consideration of such an action now seems ridiculous on its face, this action is being taken with two weeks’ notice, no transparency or plan.

The brief ordinance simply calls for the dissolution of Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. There is no needs assessment indicating public health services are not working or that a reorganization is necessary.

There is no cost-benefit analysis for standing up a new health agency. Nor is there any plan for moving to an independent agency.

This total lack of analysis is occurring in the middle of our greatest health crisis in a century. TPCHD is currently partnering with school districts to innovate testing protocols to help us bring students back to school.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Energy should not be diverted from such initiatives to pursue the development of an entirely new public health structure for which there is no demonstrated need.