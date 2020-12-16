Congress: Condoning fraud claims is sedition

A friend asked if I thought the 126 Republican members of Congress who signed an amicus brief in favor of overturning other states’ votes really believe that the 2020 election was fraudulent.

I responded that most know the election was handled well despite all the challenges.

Then why would they do such a terrible thing? It’s simple. Many in their base do believe the lie and the representatives don’t believe they will suffer consequences for their sedition.

If the House Democratic majority fails to use its powers to defend our country now, they will be accomplices in the end of democracy.

These 126 have openly furthered an attack on democracy. Every one of them who has taken an oath to uphold the Constitution are now ineligible to serve in Congress under section 3 of the 14th Amendment. They are supporting insurrection.

The fact that there are so many of them does not argue against holding them accountable. To the contrary, the sheer numbers of those supporting an attack on the Constitution makes ending these actions imperative.

I urge Tacoma-area Reps. Derek Kilmer and Adam Smith to use their considerable clout to hold accountable those who committed sedition.