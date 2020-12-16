Mental health: Social workers needed at every school

According to the CDC, one in five US children age 6 to 17 years old have a diagnosed mental, behavioral or developmental disorder, with about 20% of these children receiving treatment.

When I was a student in the Tacoma Public School system, I struggled with my own mental health issues, from anxiety to depression. It was not until I was a student at the University of Washington that I was able to receive services I so needed.

Of the social workers that are hired in Tacoma Public Schools, they are mostly assigned to the district’s non-traditional schools, such as Willie Stewart Academy, according to a district staff directory.

There should be access to a social worker in every Tacoma Public School to meet the widespread mental health needs of all students.

Madison Severson, Tacoma