Christmas: Thanks for lighting my sad nights

My husband is in memory care. I go home each night after I put him to bed.

Some nights are pretty sad, but this time of year as I drive down familiar streets, my heart is lifted by the sight of house after house lit with beautiful lights. I see my favorites of years past and so many new ones.

After this past year, I can only say a huge “Thank You” to those who took the time to share the celebration of their holiday with the rest of us. It gives me great hope.