Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Letters to the Editor

Pandemic relief: Poverty, hunger lurk far and wide

By By Beth Prevo 

Finally, Congress appears ready to act to provide COVID-19 relief. Raise your voice now!

Our neighbors here need rental assistance, increases to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (to help prevent hunger) and a new eviction moratorium.

Our neighbors around the globe desperately need aid as well. Worldwide, we will see extreme hunger double and an increase in extreme poverty of 150 million people.

Already, vaccine programs for tuberculosis, malaria, AIDS and childhood diseases are being disrupted as funds are diverted to fight COVID. A secondary pandemic of poverty, hunger and sickness is ready to rage, but we can help slow it down.

Please call your senators and representatives to pass relief before they leave DC for holiday break. Especially request a relief bill that will include at least $20 billion in international development assistance.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

As this virus has reminded us, what happens on one side of the globe will ultimately affect what happens here, on the other side.

Beth Prevo, Lakewood

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service