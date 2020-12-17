Restaurant workers: Aid not what it once was 

When the pandemic forced closures in March, help came quick. It was appreciated that we didn’t have to worry about how to pay the bills as we looked for answers on how to stop the virus.

When the closures came in November, the closures just came. No help, no answers, just closed.

We watch politicians argue whether they should throw a check at everyone. No long-term help for the unemployed; just some lowball number and no check. The holidays are here and the bills are coming due.

Restaurant employees are an army of mothers, fathers, grandparents and just plain hardworking people who have no safety net this holiday season.

Most of us will make it out of this, some better than others.

What we do know is that when the restaurant doors reopen, you’ll find us there with our smiling faces ready to help you enjoy your evening and to support our families, knowing that when we get home the lights may still be off.

Merry Christmas.