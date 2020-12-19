Republicans: Bring back the party of Eisenhower

States’ rights are an important part of governing in the US and are ensured by the Constitution.

The Republican Party historically has been a strong champion of those rights. But over the past six weeks, they have filed more than 50 lawsuits seeking to invalidate an election by overruling states’ laws.

What does this say about them? It seems like they want political power rather than constitutional governance.

The Republican Party needs to be done away with. But we still need two parties. They balance the debate. The best law happens when they oppose each other and come up with a compromise.

So there needs to be a new party with conservative and moderate voices, speaking out against liberal and moderate voices, as the Republicans were for many years.

How do we do that? By continuing to vote Republicans out of office as they get further and further from what Americans want.

Eventually, a new party will arise to promote those views. It will be an Eisenhower-type party rather than a Trump/McConnell one. I can hardly wait for the day.