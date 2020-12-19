Guaranteed income: Prioritize basic city services

Re: “Tacoma gets grant to explore guaranteed income for those facing poverty,” (TNT, 12/4).

Tacoma is planning to provide a minimum guaranteed income to folks while the city can't even afford a operational fire station at Browns Point or to staff the new fire station on the Tideflats.

Although I do see the homeless individuals in Tacoma and I see their issues, I believe we need to educate people on the way to move forward and expect them to have the energy and determination.

"Teach a man to fish and he can support himself,” as the saying goes.

We should be mindful how we use the limited public purse.

