Masks: Wear them out of respect, not politics

Re: “Tensions key on masks as virus grips smaller cities,” (TNT, 12/10).

It is a little difficult to believe that anyone truly believes wearing a mask to protect themselves and others from a deadly plague can be political.

What is it about caring for your fellow human being, and treating them with a modicum of respect and dignity, that’s political? This is not about anyone's rights but about everyone's health.

When you wear a mask it shows that you respect the other person's right to live. You are not losing your right to free speech, carry a gun or worship as you please (although worshipping over Zoom is not quite the same as squishing into hard pews).

Show as much respect and concern for your fellow humans as you do for yourself. And while we are on the subject of yourself, do you realize a mask protects you as well as me?

