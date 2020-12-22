Climate: Creative response merits media attention

Last year the City of Tacoma declared a climate emergency and set goals for 2020. Earlier this month, a pair of local environmental organizations, 350 Tacoma and Sunrise, marked this milestone with a powerful artistic display at the Tacoma Municipal Building.

Taking precautions for COVID-19, they deployed colorfully painted parachutes that said: “People over profit.” More than 650 pairs of shoes were displayed to represent people. The Dec. 10 event was recorded by a high-flying drone.

With disastrous wildfires, flooding and climate a top concern of a strong majority of Americans, I thought this beautiful and peaceful display would be featured in The News Tribune. Sadly, there was no coverage.

Tacoma area citizens are anxiously awaiting fulfillment of the declaration to:

1) Update the city’s Environmental Action Plan.

2) Train all city directors in climate science and equity.

3) Develop new permanent regulations for the Port and Tideflats subarea plan (in accordance with the Intergovernmental Agreement with the Puyallup Tribe).

4) Prevent expansions of fossil fuels.