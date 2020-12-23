Tacoma News Tribune Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Letters to the Editor

Taxes: Progressives miss boat on true fairness

By By R. Daniel Van Eycke 

Re: “I’m a top 3-percenter; please tax me more, fix broken system,”(TNT, Dec. 20).

Adrienne Stuart’s guest opinion piece reminded me of one of the major points of cynicism or hypocrisy (whatever you want to call it) exhibited by so-called progressives in this state.

Namely, their proclaimed concern about the heavy relative state tax burden on low-income people.

The remedy most often proposed by progressives, as was just done by Gov. Jay Inslee, is an unconstitutional capital gains tax (aka, income tax) on wealthier people. But how does this lessen the tax burden on those low earners? It doesn’t!

If progressives in this state were really concerned about the high relative taxes paid by so many in Washington they would propose to do something like permanently abolishing the regressive sales tax and amending the constitution to allow for a flat-rate income tax.

But when was the last time you heard a progressive politician advocate for eliminating a tax?

I hear crickets.

R. Daniel Van Eycke, Poulsbo

  Comments  

Letters to the Editor

Climate: Creative response merits media attention

December 22, 2020 8:31 AM

Letters to the Editor

Masks: Wear them out of respect, not politics

December 19, 2020 10:17 AM

Letters to the Editor

Guaranteed income: Prioritize basic city services

December 19, 2020 10:16 AM

Letters to the Editor

Inslee budget: Equity not top financial priority

December 19, 2020 10:16 AM

Letters to the Editor

Republicans: Bring back the party of Eisenhower

December 19, 2020 10:15 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service