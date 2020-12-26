Tacoma News Tribune Logo
Letters to the Editor

Pandemic: More care for the youngest among us 

By By Morningstar Stevenson 

As I greeted families attending Mass recently, I remarked to one mother how strange it must be for her infant to be surrounded by masked faces. “It’s all he’s known,” she replied.

For many of the world’s children, this pandemic has meant more than a temporary loss of seeing a friendly smile. It has exacerbated the effects of displacement and malnutrition.

One solution to this problem arrived a few weeks ago with passage of the Global Child Thrive Act amendment included in the National Defense Authorization Act. It will integrate early childhood development activities into international aid programs for children and their families.

I am grateful for all the legislators who supported this amendment, especially co-sponsor Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington. Their leadership shows we can make a positive change, even in the midst of a global health crisis.

And put smiles back on the faces of all our children.

Morningstar Stevenson, Puyallup

