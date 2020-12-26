Evictions: Short-term relief just a Band-Aid

No vaccine and no stimulus package will stop the immediate death and devastation that will hit every community if the federal eviction moratorium is not extended.

There’s only a fraction of needed homeless shelter space available during a regular freezing winter, let alone to serve the millions who would be put on the streets during this pandemic. This would have catastrophic effects on whole communities, not just the families evicted.

The 30-day extension included in Congress’ new pandemic relief package is not enough to protect people and communities. The emergency evictions moratorium needs to be extended until the vaccine is available to all of the general public.