Climate: Biden team has much damage to undo

Re: “Biden Pledges to Support Paris Climate Accord,”(TNT, Dec. 13).

In the referenced recent Brussels meeting, according to a related story, the European leaders will welcome the US back into the Paris agreement: “the EU looks forward to working with the US .....to tackle climate change.”

In spite of the 2015 climate goals, the United Nations reports that global emissions have increased an average of 1.4% per year from 2010 to 2019, with an upward spike in 2019 due to global wildfires.

The US trails China as a global polluter, followed by India. By re-entering the Paris Accord under the direction of Climate Envoy John Kerry, the US can hopefully step into a leadership role to combat global warming.

The 20 richest nations produce 80% of the world’s greenhouse gases. Stated another way, the richest 1% of global population is responsible for more than twice the combined pollution of the poorest 50% of our earth’s citizens.

After four years of climate change denial by our current national leadership, we look forward to a new and brighter day with the incoming Biden administration.