Columnist death: Writer’s insights will be missed

“News Tribune business columnist dies after bout with pneumonia,” (TNT, 12/27).

The untimely death of business columnist Bill Virgin is a big loss. His Sunday columns in The News Tribune were required reading for anyone seeking insight into the human impacts of macroeconomic forces.

Virgin wrote with an approachable style and occasional wry humor that made readers think. He understood that at their best, businesses create jobs and opportunities that allow people to pursue their dreams.

Condolences to his family for their loss, and a thank you to the TNT for carrying his column for many years.