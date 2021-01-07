Letters to the Editor

Stimulus checks: Not best use of public money

By By Brian Peterson 

Re: “Stimulus checks: One size fits all - or nobody,” (TNT, 12/31).

This Los Angeles Times editorial on stimulus checks is correct in stating “they will pad the savings accounts of millions of Americans who are not struggling.”

That money can be put to much better use by your local food bank or agencies such as St. Vincent de Paul Society, Salvation Army, Associated Ministries, Tacoma Rescue Mission, AID NW and so many others.

I challenge all of us who are blessed to be in this position to pass this money to those who really need it. I guarantee you’ll feel better for this than gaining a few cents interest on your bank account.

Brian Peterson, Puyallup

