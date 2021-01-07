News media: Too focused on identity politics

The news media’s obsession with identity and the branding of a singular “American” identity as evil skews the national reality.

Did Joe Biden’s “identity first” selection process really appoint a qualified cabinet? The media celebrated it, but I heard little about credentials; the lead of the story was always identity or what special interest group supported or disagreed with a selection.

America cannot serve every identity clamoring for special treatment. Our nation’s motto is “E Pluribus Unum” - From Many, One. The news today is more like E Unum Pluribus - From One, Many.

Most Americans don’t hate their neighbors or abuse one another based on where they were born. Many are tired of being told by journalists that we are “anti” whatever identity you choose.

We should demand they report facts, context and occasionally provide opinion to help us be better people and a better nation, not sow discord or discontent.