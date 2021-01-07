Democracy: Fragile and at risk of cracking

What a frightening time. President Trump demands that Georgia create 11,780 votes for him. This is the same man who asked Russia and Ukraine to help him win an election.

Even more abhorrent is congressional Republicans’ complicity in this illegal act. Congress was created as a check on presidential excess. Some Republicans seem intent on maintaining political power, even if that entails keeping a wannabe autocrat in the White House.

Seventy four million voters are convinced that Trump is the legitimate winner and somehow infallible. When elected leaders echo that same belief, our democracy is damaged.

Trump's coup will be thwarted, but the impact on our governing institutions will be far reaching. Democracy is proving to be fragile. The last four years have demonstrated how easy it is for a leader or a country to manipulate voters’ beliefs.

Foreign adversaries have perfected internet capability to sow anger and division. They will continue to spread fake news and conspiracy theories, intent on decreasing voter confidence in our institutions.

Congress must tell the truth and not allow subversion to continue. Refusal to do so leaves our nation’s future in peril.